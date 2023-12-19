The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the presidency.

He has been banned from the State's 2024 election ballot.

The Court 'stayed' its ruling from taking effect until January 4, “subject to further appellate proceedings.”

The Court made their judgement based on Trump's insurrection over the January 6 2021 coup attempt.

the US constitution bars people who have engaged in insurrection from federal office (a provision in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution)

found that Trump, having previously taken an oath of federal office, “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US

I'm still tipping this rerun in 2024