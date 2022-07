The US and Iran are talking (via European intermediaries) on talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

They do not appear to be going well. Comments such as this from US President Biden (reported in UK media) will not help.

Oil traders are particularly interested in the revival of the nuke deal (JCPOA). If agreement can be found it paves the way of the return of (more) Iranian oil to world markets. Eventually.