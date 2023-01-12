US President Biden has scheduled a media appearance for Thursday, 12 January 2023 at 10am US Eastern Time.

which is 1500 GMT

The CPI data is at 8.30am US ET

1330 GMT

Previews:

Biden will speak on "The economy and his efforts to tackle inflation". This would appear to be a useful preview of the data - it seems likely Biden will be expressing his pleasure at a lower rate of inflation.