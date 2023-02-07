US President Biden's

State of the Union address is due at 0200 GMT, which is 9pm US Eastern time on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

Biden is very likely to restate macroeconomic achievements such as high employment, low unemployment, and falling inflation. Amongst many other topics that won't be of so much interest to markets.

Following Biden will a reply speech from a Republican. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver this. She was a White House press secretary under the previous Trump administration.