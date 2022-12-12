The Reuters report says that there is a split between US DOJ prosecutors, involved in the investigation that is focused on Binance's compliance with anti-money laundering laws and sanctions.

Some prosecutors believe that they have compelling evidence to move aggressively against the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange and file criminal charges against its executives, including founder Changpeng Zhao. However, the sources cited also say that other prosecutors have argued in favour of taking time to review more evidence.

For some context, this is an investigation that has began since 2018 so this is an update to the ongoing situation. There is a lot more scrutiny on this now particularly after FTX's downfall and if Binance are also implicated, that will be yet another severe blow to confidence and sentiment surrounding the industry.

The report also states that Binance's defense attorneys have held meetings in recent months with DOJ officials - which included potential plea deals. That's not exactly a good sign when you look at any case. But just keep in mind that all of this could also end up in a negotiated settlement, where there is no action taken against Binance.

It ain't over till the fat lady sings but the latest whispers on how the investigation is going above isn't too comforting.