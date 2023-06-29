Preliminary reading was +1.3%

Final Q4 reading was +2.6% (unrevised)

Consumer spending +4.2% vs +3.8% 2nd reading

Core PCE prices +4.9% vs +5.0% expected

PCE prices % vs +4.2% 2nd reading

GDP final sales +4.2% vs +3.4% 2nd reading

Corporate profits after tax -5.9% vs -6.8% 2nd reading and -2.7% in Q4

Consumer spending on durables +16.3% vs -1.3% in Q4

Percentage point changes

Net trade +0.58 pp vs flat in prelim report and adding 0.46 pp in Q4

Inventories cut 2.14 pp vs at cut of 2.10 pp in prelim report and adding 1.46 pp in Q4

Govt +0.85 pp vs +0.89 pp in prelim report and +0.63 pp in Q4

So much for the recession. It's a bit of a shock that economists missed this one so badly.

The culprit for the big surprise higher in Q1 GDP was net trade. Even with that, you have to like the chances the Fed will hike again next month as the implied odds rise to 81%.