Advance Q4 reading was +3.2% annualized

Final Q3 reading was +5.2% annualized

Q2 was +2.1% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending 3.0% vs +2.8% advance

Consumer spending on durables +3.2% vs +4.6% advance

GDP final sales +3.5% vs +3.2% advance

GDP deflator 1.7% vs +1.5% advance

Core PCE +2.1% vs +2.0% advance (+2.0% prior)

Business investment +0.9% vs +2.1% advance

Some of the details in the report like business investment and consumer spending on durables point to a weaker environment than believed.

Percentage point changes:

Net trade +0.32 pp vs +0.43 pp advance

Inventories +0.27 pp vs +0.07 pp advance

Govt +0.73 pp vs +0.56 pp advance

The picture in the GDP report is of weaker business investment and consumer spending with a stronger-than-believed contribution from government spending and inventory building. Those are downside risks for 2024 growth and that's why the US dollar softened on the report.