US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo spoke over the weekend in an interview on US TV - ABC "This Week"

"I don't see any reason to think that we will have a serious recession,"

said the "fundamentals" of the U.S. economy are "very strong"

tackling inflation is "our top priority"

"We've recovered all the jobs since the pandemic. People's household balance sheets are strong," she said. "Companies are doing well. Companies are hiring, companies are growing."

Her comments come after a strong jobs report Friday: