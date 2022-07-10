US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo spoke over the weekend in an interview on US TV - ABC "This Week"
- "I don't see any reason to think that we will have a serious recession,"
- said the "fundamentals" of the U.S. economy are "very strong"
- tackling inflation is "our top priority"
- "We've recovered all the jobs since the pandemic. People's household balance sheets are strong," she said. "Companies are doing well. Companies are hiring, companies are growing."
Her comments come after a strong jobs report Friday: