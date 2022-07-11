It is being reported that the Biden administration is discussing the possible lifting of its ban on US offensive arm sales to Saudi Arabia, though any final decision on the matter isn't imminent. The sources suggest that any final call is expected to depend on whether Riyadh makes progress towards ending the war in neighboring Yemen.

The deliberation is said to be an "early stage", so major discussions are not quite yet under way "at this time".

Well, if we do see a change, that will mark quite a shift in perception from Biden and his administration after having labeled Saudi Arabia as a "pariah" back in early 2021. Much like all other things politics, perhaps there is some other underlying policies that are being worked between the two sides. *thinks in oil*