The US has requested a public UN Security COuncil meeting on Monday (January 31).

To discuss the build-up of Russian forces on the Ukraine border.

Info via Reuters, the news service citing unnamed diplomats

Adding, this via Twitter sources so it may or may not be reliable, passing it on though:

Biden told Zelensky that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is now virtually certain and that Kyiv needs to "prepare for impact” ... comment said to be from a senior Ukrainian official to a CNN reporter