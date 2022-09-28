Earlier, the EU also said it is planning for a new package of measures.

What worries me -- and many others -- is a Russian escalation. The bombing of both Nord Stream pipelines is bizarre but that, Putin's rhetoric and the referendums/annexation point to some kind of new stance in the war. Obviously, we've all heard the warnings about nuclear weapons and that's the nightmare scenario but maybe it means an asymetric energy war? Who really knows but there's a sense out there that there is another shoe to drop.