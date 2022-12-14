The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is moving ahead on changes to US equity market structure, aimed at boosting transparency and fairness while increasing competition for individual investors' stock orders.

Reuters have the summary:

The proposalls include requiring marketable retail stock orders to be sent to auctions before they are executed, a new standard for brokers to show they get the best possible executions for client orders, and lower trading increments and access fees on exchanges, the SEC said.

This is not pie-in-the-sky stuff, these are massive changes that are being proposed. its worth checking out the article at the link.

