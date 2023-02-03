US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is postponing his trip to China

Presence of a balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty

US directly communicating with China through multiple levels once balloon was detected

Unacceptable that balloon incident has taken place.

US believes in the policy to responsibly manage US China relationships

Conveyed to China's Wang Yi early on Friday that trip would need to be postponed

US noted China's statement of regret over the balloon incident

indicated he would go to China at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow

US committed to maintaining open lines with China at all times including during this incident

In the current environment, agenda for Lincoln's trip would have been significantly narrowed