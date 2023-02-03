US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is postponing his trip to China
- Presence of a balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty
- US directly communicating with China through multiple levels once balloon was detected
- Unacceptable that balloon incident has taken place.
- US believes in the policy to responsibly manage US China relationships
- Conveyed to China's Wang Yi early on Friday that trip would need to be postponed
- US noted China's statement of regret over the balloon incident
- indicated he would go to China at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow
- US committed to maintaining open lines with China at all times including during this incident
- In the current environment, agenda for Lincoln's trip would have been significantly narrowed