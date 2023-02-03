US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is postponing his trip to China

  • Presence of a balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty
  • US directly communicating with China through multiple levels once balloon was detected
  • Unacceptable that balloon incident has taken place.
  • US believes in the policy to responsibly manage US China relationships
  • Conveyed to China's Wang Yi early on Friday that trip would need to be postponed
  • US noted China's statement of regret over the balloon incident
  • indicated he would go to China at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow
  • US committed to maintaining open lines with China at all times including during this incident
  • In the current environment, agenda for Lincoln's trip would have been significantly narrowed