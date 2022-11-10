  • The bonds were trading at 4.113% in the when-issued market ahead of the sale

Today's CPI report saved the US Treasury a lot of money with cash 30s down 17 bps ahead of the sale.

Yesterday's 10-year sale was terrible and I suspect the market was worried about a repeat today. Instead it was just the opposite with a strong bid and a stop-thru of 3.3 bps. USD/JPY is under some minor pressure and this is good for risk assets. You'll start to see more and more talk about a low in bonds (and high in yields) at the long end.