High yield 4.659%

WI level at the time of the auction: 4.655%

Tail 0.4 basis points versus six-month average of 0.5 basis points

Bid to cover 2.39 Xversus six-month average of 2.41X

Directs 19.25% versus six-month average of 17.9%

Indirects 65.74% versus six-month average of 65.4%

Dealers 15.02 % versus six-month average of 16.7%

Auction Grade: C+

Domestic demand was stronger than average. International demand was on par with the average. Bid to cover was near the six-month average. Although there was a positive tail of 0.4 basis points, it also is near the average over the last 6-months.

So overall, it is above average, but not by much.

PS: the $70 billion was a record amount auction for that issue. Tomorrow the coupon auctions finish for the week with the sale of $49 billion of the 7-year notes.