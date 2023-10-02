The ISM Manufacturing PMI has been in contraction for around a year, indeed US manufacturing has been in recessionary territory also.

The data due later on Monday (1000 US Eastern time) is not expected to show too much improvement:

This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

. The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.

The range expected is 46.5 - 50.0.

For the 'prices paid' component, this is expected to be boosted by higher energy costs.

The ISM fun won;t be done today, on Wednesday it's the 'Services" side due.