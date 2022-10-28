US core PCE year on year

Prior report. Core PCE MoM came in at 0.6% vs. 0.5% expected last month. The prior month was revised down to 0.5% from 0.6%

Core PCE for September MoM 0.5% vs. 0.5% expected

Core PCE YoY 5.1% vs. 5.2% expected. Last month was 4.9%

Headline PCE 0.3% vs. 0.3% last month

Headline PCE year on year 6.2% vs. 6.2% last month

Employment wages Quarter on quarter 1.3% vs. 1.4% last quarter

employment benefits 1.0% vs. 1.2% last month

employment costs Q3 1.2% vs. 1.2% expected

personal income 0.4% vs. 0.3% expected. The prior month was revised up from 0.3% to 0.4%.

personal consumption 0.3% vs. 0.3% last month. The prior month was revised up from 0.1%

The employee costs index is the Fed's favorite wage gauge. The last 4 quarters came in at 1.3% for the current quarter, 1.4% for Q2, 1.2% for Q1 and 1.1% from Q4 2021. The chart below shows the employment costs remain near their highest levels.

Employee costs index

There is still work to be done and the data although steady month-on-month/quarter on quarter, is still elevated well above what the Fed would like it to be.

Of note, is the employment cost index which is the Fed's favorite gauge of wages is collected in the 6 weeks period that includes September 12. So with that being October 28, it may not have more recent employment slowing data included.

For the full report click here.