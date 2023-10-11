US Core PPI YoY

Prior was +1.6% (revised to +2.0%)

Prices +0.5% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Ex food/energy +2.7% y/y vs +2.3% expected

Ex food/energy +0.2% vs +0.3% prior (revised to +0.2%)

The US dollar rose around 20 pips on the headlines but has quickly retraced. Similarly, US 10-year yields rose 2 bps only to give it back.

Here are thoughts from BMO:

Treasuries continue to benefit from a flight-to-quality bid and there wasn't anything within the PPI release that will offset that. Geopolitical uncertainty remains the primary theme of the session and we're unwilling to fade that ahead of this afternoon's 10-year auction and the FOMC meeting minutes. 10-year yields reached as low as 4.54% and appear to be stabilizing just under 4.60% as investors remain attuned to any further headlines and developments from the Middle East.