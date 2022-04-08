The major US stock indices are opening up with mixed results. The Dow is up marginally. The S&P is down marginally and the NASDAQ is leading the way with a decline of about -0.5%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 32.91 points or 0.10% at 34616.49
  • S&P -5.79 points or -0.13% at 4494.41
  • NASDAQ index -66.42 points or -0.41% at 13830.88
  • Russell 2000 -0.41 points or -0.02% at 20109.38

US yields are trading higher with the:

  • 2 year 2.52%, +5.6 basis points
  • 10 year 2.709%, +5.0 basis points
  • 30 year 2.71%, +2.6 basis points

In other markets:

The USD has moved higher in early New York trading and remained in the strongest of the major currencies. The flow of funds is out of the riskier NZD and AUD (they are the weakest).

Forex
The strongest to weakest of the major currencies