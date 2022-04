S&P 500 -2.8% down 136 points to 4254

Nasdaq-2.6%

DJIA -2.8%

Russell 2000 -2.5%

Toronto TSX -1.9%

On the week:

S&P 500 -2.8%

Nasdaq -3.8%

Russell 2000 -3.1%

This was the third rough week in a row for stocks and the Nasdaq is now within striking distance of an 11-month low.

Unless you owned Kimberly-Clark or Alibaba, it was a rough day in equity-land. The uniform selling looks like a wholesale deleveraging.