Major stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. Dow Industrial Average is a leading the way to the downside. The NASDAQ is trading above and below unchanged. The S&P is lower.

A snapshot of the market 9 minutes into the open is showing:

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading down -8.85 points or -0.47% at 1866.76.

A look at some of the major movers:

Adobe is giving up its gains after earnings on Thursday. It trades down $5.52 or -1.11% at $489.69. It closed on Thursday at $490.91 before earnings, and traded as high as $518.74 on Friday before starting its decline

Nvidia is trading at $5.88 or 1.34% of $432.61.

Microsoft is down $2.25 or -0.67% at $340

Apple is trading up $0.67 or 0.37% $185.66

Oracle shares which rose 14.21% last week after earnings are trading down $0.82 or -0.65% at $124.64 today

Looking at US yields, they are now moving to the downside across the yield curve:

2 year yield 4.699% -2.3 basis points

5 year yield 3.96% -3.3 basis points

10 year yield 3.730% -3.9 basis points

30 year yield 3.819% -3.6 basis points

