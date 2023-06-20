Major stock indices are trading mixed in early US trading. Dow Industrial Average is a leading the way to the downside. The NASDAQ is trading above and below unchanged. The S&P is lower.
A snapshot of the market 9 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average -136.35 points or -0.40% at 34162.78
- S&P index -11.32 points or -0.26% at 439A .28
- NASDAQ index -2.35 points or -0.02% at 13687.22
The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading down -8.85 points or -0.47% at 1866.76.
A look at some of the major movers:
- Adobe is giving up its gains after earnings on Thursday. It trades down $5.52 or -1.11% at $489.69. It closed on Thursday at $490.91 before earnings, and traded as high as $518.74 on Friday before starting its decline
- Nvidia is trading at $5.88 or 1.34% of $432.61.
- Microsoft is down $2.25 or -0.67% at $340
- Apple is trading up $0.67 or 0.37% $185.66
- Oracle shares which rose 14.21% last week after earnings are trading down $0.82 or -0.65% at $124.64 today
Looking at US yields, they are now moving to the downside across the yield curve:
- 2 year yield 4.699% -2.3 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.96% -3.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.730% -3.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.819% -3.6 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down $1.20 or -1.67% at $70.74 and trading near Lowe's for the day at $70.66
- Spot gold is down $16 or -0.83% at $1933
- Silver is trading down $0.72 or -3.01% to $23.21
- Bitcoin is trading at $26,844