The US futures are implying a higher opening for the major US indices. The gains are being led by the NASDAQ stocks with Meta leading the way after better-than-expected earnings. Shares of Meta are currently trading up 9.31% at $326.30. Other big NASDAQ gainers include

Align Technology up 16.59%

Lam Research up 4.51%

ASME Holding up 4.43%

Micron up 4.65%

The Dow industrial average futures are implying a higher opening as well. A gain today would be the 14th day of higher closes.

The premarket data is showing:

Dow industrial average up 76 points

S&P index up 34.5 points

NASDAQ index up 220 points

this morning US data was stronger across the board with initial jobs claims in continuing claims showing strong jobs growth (initial jobless claims, and at 221K lower than the 235K estimate). Meanwhile, GDP for the 2nd quarter was higher than expected at 2.4%, and durable goods orders for June were also better-than-expected at 4.7% versus 1.0% expected (the prior month was revised higher as well)