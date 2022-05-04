The initial reaction is fairly muted in the financial markets:

In other markets

  • Gold is up $3 at $1870
  • silver is down $0.08
  • crude oil is up $5.36 at $107.80

In the debt market:

  • 2 year 2.791%
  • 5 year 3.01%
  • 10 year 2.975%
  • 30 year 3.017%

In the forex, the USD moved lower (but is back near pre-release levels as I type):

  • EURUSD is not reached the high price from yesterday at 1.05769. The high price reached 1.05724. The 200 hour moving average remains and upside target at 1.05935. The price is modestly higher.
  • GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has move back toward its 100 hour moving average 1.25174 (up from 1.2502). A move above the 100 hour moving average would have traders targeting the high price from yesterday at 1.2566 followed by the falling 200 hour moving average 1.2588
  • USDJPY. The USDJPY initially move down to test the low from yesterday at 129.689 but has bounced back toward 130.01 currently. The 100 hour moving average comes in at 130.155. The levels outlined before the release are still in play

