The initial reaction is fairly muted in the financial markets:
- Dow industrial average up 161 points or 0.49%
- S&P up 16.9 points or 0.4%
- NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
index up 23 points or 0.18%
In other markets
- Gold is up $3 at $1870
- silver is down $0.08 at 2200 $0.45
- crude oil is up $5.36 at $107.80
In the debt market:
- 2 year 2.791%
- 5 year 3.01%
- 10 year 2.975%
- 30 year 3.017%
In the forex, the USD moved lower (but is back near pre-release levels as I type):
- EURUSD is not reached the high price from yesterday at 1.05769. The high price reached 1.05724. The 200 hour moving average remains and upside target at 1.05935. The price is modestly higher.
- GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has move back toward its 100 hour moving average 1.25174 (up from 1.2502). A move above the 100 hour moving average would have traders targeting the high price from yesterday at 1.2566 followed by the falling 200 hour moving average 1.2588
- USDJPY. The USDJPY initially move down to test the low from yesterday at 129.689 but has bounced back toward 130.01 currently. The 100 hour moving average comes in at 130.155. The levels outlined before the release are still in play
The levels a few minutes before the release along with technical levels for the EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDJPY can be found HERE.
