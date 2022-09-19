The major US stock indices are ending higher on the day and closing near the highest levels for the day. At the session lows, the Dow was down -0.85%. The S&P was down -0.93%, and the NASDAQ was down -0.97%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average +197.26 points or 0.64% at 31019.69

S&P index +26.56 points or 0.69% at 3899.88

NASDAQ index up 86.63 points or 0.76% at 11535.03

Russell 2014.65 points or 0.81% at 1812.84

Looking at the sectors of the S&P index only to work lower - Real estate and healthcare. The healthcare sector fell -0.54% while the real estate sector fell -0.22%.

The strongest gaining sectors were:

materials which rose 1.63%.

Consumer discretionary which rose 1.34%

industrials which rose 1.33%, and

utilities which rose 1.32%