The major indices are closing higher. The Dow industrial average closed higher for the 12th consecutive day. Both the Dow and S&P hit 52 week highs today.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 26.67 points or 0.08% at 35437.92
- S&P index rose 12.89 points or 0.28% at 4567.54
- NASDAQ index rose 85.68 points or 0.61% at 14144.55
Leading the Dow 30 today is:
- 3M (announced this morning), up 5.36%
- Microsoft (ahead of earnings after the close), up 1.70%
- Dow (announced this morning), up 1.52%
- Intel, up 1.40%
With the trading month working toward its close (there is the Fed meeting and earnings to get through mind you):
- Dow industrial average is up 3.00%
- S&P index is up 2.63%
- NASDAQ index is up 2.59%