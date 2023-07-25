The major indices are closing higher. The Dow industrial average closed higher for the 12th consecutive day. Both the Dow and S&P hit 52 week highs today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 26.67 points or 0.08% at 35437.92

S&P index rose 12.89 points or 0.28% at 4567.54

NASDAQ index rose 85.68 points or 0.61% at 14144.55

Leading the Dow 30 today is:

3M (announced this morning), up 5.36%

Microsoft (ahead of earnings after the close), up 1.70%

Dow (announced this morning), up 1.52%

Intel, up 1.40%

With the trading month working toward its close (there is the Fed meeting and earnings to get through mind you):