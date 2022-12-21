The major indices are closing higher for the second consecutive day. The Dow, S&P and NASDAQ indices will close up about 1.5%.

The final numbers showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 526.74 points or 1.6% at 33376.49
  • S&P index rose 56.78 points or 1.49% at 3878.39
  • NASDAQ index rose 162.27 points or 1.54% at 10709.38
  • Russell 2000 rose 28.92 or 1.65% at 1776.94

A pretty congruent performance by all the major indices.

Micron is reporting after the close:

The shares of Micron are trading marginally higher after the close up $0.51 at $51.70