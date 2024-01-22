Major US stock indices are closing higher. The S&P and Dow 30 indices are both closing at record levels. The Nasdaq index is closing at the highest level since January 4, 2022. The high) for the NASDAQ index was back on November 19, 2021 at 16057.44. The high intraday price was reached on November 22 at 16212.23. The current process is still about 4.2% away from its all-time high closing level.

A snapshot of the closing levels currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average rose 138.01 points or 0.36% at 38001.82

S&P index rose 10.62 points or 0.22% at 4850.44

NASDAQ index rose 49.31 points or 0.32% at 15360.28 .

The small-cap Russell 2000 index was the biggest mover with a gain of 38.98 points or 2.01% at 1983.38. The index is still down -2.16% in 2024.

Cathie Woods ARK Innovation ETF but rose 2.27%, but is still down -9.62% in January. The ETF surged 31.44% in December

United earnings came in at:

EPS $2 versus $1.70 estimate

Revenues $13.6 billion versus expected $13.54 billion

United Airlines shares are currently trading up around the 6.81% at $41.02