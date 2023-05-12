The major US stock indices are ending the day lower. The Dow Industrial Average is closing down (only 0.03% but still lower) for the 5th consecutive day. In the month of May, the Dow was only up one day (last Friday).

The final numbers are showing:

For the trading week, the Dow and S&P are ending lower. The Nasdaq was up marginally:

  • Dow industrial average fell -1.11%
  • S&P index fell -0.29%
  • NASDAQ index rose 0.4%
  • Russell 2000 fell -1.08%

Looking at some of the big cap stocks this week:

  • Alphabet surged 11.31%
  • Microsoft fell -0.54%
  • Apple fell -0.61%
  • Nvidia fell -1.19%
  • Meta rose 0.442%
  • Amazon rose 4.35%
  • Disney tumbled -8.45%
  • Tesla felt -1.22%

The regional banks were under pressure this week:

  • KRE ETF (regional bank ETF), -5.16%
  • PacWest Bancorp, -21.01%
  • Western alliance Bancorp, +1.14%
  • First Horizon Corp, -11.61%
  • Zion Bank -5.6%
  • Citizens financial group -6.20%