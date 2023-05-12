The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are ending the day lower. The Dow Industrial Average is closing down (only 0.03% but still lower) for the 5th consecutive day. In the month of May, the Dow was only up one day (last Friday).

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average of -8.9 points or -0.03% at 33300.63

S&P -6.56 points or -0.16% at 4124.07

NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term

Russell 2000 fell -3.85 points or -0.22% at 1740.84

For the trading week, the Dow and S&P are ending lower. The Nasdaq was up marginally:

Dow industrial average fell -1.11%

S&P index fell -0.29%

NASDAQ index rose 0.4%

Russell 2000 fell -1.08%

Looking at some of the big cap stocks this week:

Alphabet surged 11.31%

Microsoft fell -0.54%

Apple fell -0.61%

Nvidia fell -1.19%

Meta rose 0.442%

Amazon rose 4.35%

Disney tumbled -8.45%

Tesla felt -1.22%

The regional banks were under pressure this week: