The major US stock indices are ending the day lower. The Dow Industrial Average is closing down (only 0.03% but still lower) for the 5th consecutive day. In the month of May, the Dow was only up one day (last Friday).
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average of -8.9 points or -0.03% at 33300.63
- S&P -6.56 points or -0.16% at 4124.07
- NASDAQ index -43.77 points or -0.36% at 12284.73
- Russell 2000 fell -3.85 points or -0.22% at 1740.84
For the trading week, the Dow and S&P are ending lower. The Nasdaq was up marginally:
- Dow industrial average fell -1.11%
- S&P index fell -0.29%
- NASDAQ index rose 0.4%
- Russell 2000 fell -1.08%
Looking at some of the big cap stocks this week:
- Alphabet surged 11.31%
- Microsoft fell -0.54%
- Apple fell -0.61%
- Nvidia fell -1.19%
- Meta rose 0.442%
- Amazon rose 4.35%
- Disney tumbled -8.45%
- Tesla felt -1.22%
The regional banks were under pressure this week:
- KRE ETF (regional bank ETF), -5.16%
- PacWest Bancorp, -21.01%
- Western alliance Bancorp, +1.14%
- First Horizon Corp, -11.61%
- Zion Bank -5.6%
- Citizens financial group -6.20%