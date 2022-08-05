The major stock indices are closing the day with mixed results:
- Dow industrial average rose 76.63 points or 0.23% at 32803.48
- S&P index fell -6.75 points at -0.16% at 4145.18
- NASDAQ index fell -63.02 points at -0.50% at 12657.56
- Russell 2000 gain 15.36 points or 0.81% at 1921.82
The NASDAQ index snapped a two day winning streak. Each of the indices fell 3 days and gain on two day's to start the trading month.
For the week:
- Dow industrial average fell -0.13%
- S&P index rose 0.36%
- NASDAQ index rose 2.15%
Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:
- J.P. Morgan, +3.03%
- Chevron, +1.51%
- Verizon, +1.17%
- Visa, +1.08%
- Caterpillar +0.95%
The biggest losers in the Dow included:
- Disney -1.41%
- Boeing -0.91%
- Cisco -0.82%
- Intel -0.76%
- Salesforce -0.59%
Other big gainers today included a number of the meme stocks:
- bed Bath and beyond +32.68%
- beyond meat +21.89%
- AMC +18.97%
- Lyft +16.62%
- Goodrx, +6.8%
- Game Stop +4.17%
Some big losers today included:
- Celsius, -9.03%
- Tesla -6.63%
- Western Digital -5.65%
- Alibaba, -4.99%
- Robin Hood -4.41%
- Paramount global -4.15%
- Moderna -3.78%