The major stock indices are closing the day with mixed results:

Dow industrial average rose 76.63 points or 0.23% at 32803.48

S&P index fell -6.75 points at -0.16% at 4145.18

NASDAQ index fell -63.02 points at -0.50% at 12657.56

Russell 2000 gain 15.36 points or 0.81% at 1921.82

The NASDAQ index snapped a two day winning streak. Each of the indices fell 3 days and gain on two day's to start the trading month.

For the week:

Dow industrial average fell -0.13%

S&P index rose 0.36%

NASDAQ index rose 2.15%

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:

J.P. Morgan, +3.03%

Chevron, +1.51%

Verizon, +1.17%

Visa, +1.08%

Caterpillar +0.95%

The biggest losers in the Dow included:

Disney -1.41%

Boeing -0.91%

Cisco -0.82%

Intel -0.76%

Salesforce -0.59%

Other big gainers today included a number of the meme stocks:

bed Bath and beyond +32.68%

beyond meat +21.89%

AMC +18.97%

Lyft +16.62%

Goodrx, +6.8%

Game Stop +4.17%

Some big losers today included:

Celsius, -9.03%

Tesla -6.63%

Western Digital -5.65%

Alibaba, -4.99%

Robin Hood -4.41%

Paramount global -4.15%

Moderna -3.78%