The major stock indices are closing the day with mixed results:

  • Dow industrial average rose 76.63 points or 0.23% at 32803.48
  • S&P index fell -6.75 points at -0.16% at 4145.18
  • NASDAQ index fell -63.02 points at -0.50% at 12657.56
  • Russell 2000 gain 15.36 points or 0.81% at 1921.82

The NASDAQ index snapped a two day winning streak. Each of the indices fell 3 days and gain on two day's to start the trading month.

For the week:

  • Dow industrial average fell -0.13%
  • S&P index rose 0.36%
  • NASDAQ index rose 2.15%

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:

  • J.P. Morgan, +3.03%
  • Chevron, +1.51%
  • Verizon, +1.17%
  • Visa, +1.08%
  • Caterpillar +0.95%

The biggest losers in the Dow included:

  • Disney -1.41%
  • Boeing -0.91%
  • Cisco -0.82%
  • Intel -0.76%
  • Salesforce -0.59%

Other big gainers today included a number of the meme stocks:

  • bed Bath and beyond +32.68%
  • beyond meat +21.89%
  • AMC +18.97%
  • Lyft +16.62%
  • Goodrx, +6.8%
  • Game Stop +4.17%

Some big losers today included:

  • Celsius, -9.03%
  • Tesla -6.63%
  • Western Digital -5.65%
  • Alibaba, -4.99%
  • Robin Hood -4.41%
  • Paramount global -4.15%
  • Moderna -3.78%