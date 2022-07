Closing changes for the main North American markets:

S&P 500 -1.0%

Nasdaq -2.0%

DJIA -0.4%

Russell 2000 -1.8%

Toronto S&P/TSX Comp -0.6%

On the week:

S&P 500 +2.6%

Nasdaq +3.3%

DJIA +2.0%

Toronto S&P/TSX Comp +3.1%

It was a disappointing day for the bulls but still an encouraging week.