The major US indices moved higher soon after the FOMC decision. The Dow reached a high at up 517.94 points. The S&P rose 97.65 points. The Nasdaq rose 463.40 points. Then the markets started to unravel.

At the close the Dow closed negative. The S&P closed down marginally. The Nasdaq is closing near unchanged levels.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow fell -129.64 points or -0.38% at 34168.08

S&P fell -6.61 points or -0.15% at 4349.86

Nasdaq rose 2.83 points or 0.02% at 13542.13

Russell 2000 fell -27.56 points or -1.38% at 1976.46