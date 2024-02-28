Major US stock index futures are pointing to a lower opening at the bottom of the hour.

Dow industrial average futures are implying a decline -146 points or -0.41%

S&P index are implying a decline of -16.93 points or -0.37%

NASDAQ index or a implying a decline -82 points or of -0.51%

Stocks are lower despite lower yields in the US:

2-year yield 4.676%, -3.5 basis points

5-year yield 4.297%, -2.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.297%, -1.8 basis points

30-year yield 4.430%, -0.6 basis points

in other markets

crude oil has reversed higher and trades at $79.27 up $0.41 or 0.54%

Gold is trading up four dollars or 0.20% at $2033.93

In digital currencies, the price a bitcoin is trading above the $60,000 level at $60,105