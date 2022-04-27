It did not take long for the US major indices to turn back into the negative after running higher at the open.

The Dow industrial average is now down -66 points or -0.2% at 33173.42

S&P index is down -4.11 points or -0.10% at 4171.10

NASDAQ index is down -37.85 points or -0.30% at 12452.89

Russell 2000-6.90 points or -0.37% 1883.54

At the session highs,:

Dow industrial average was up 352.38 points

S&P was up 56.4 points

NASDAQ index is up 213.05 points

NASDAQ testing 2021 lows

