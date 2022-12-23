With the day moving toward a close, the stocks are moving off their high levels. The NASDAQ index is now negative on the day. US yields remain higher and near their highest levels. The two year yield is up 6.3 bps at 4.327%. The 10 year yield is at 3.751%, up 8 bps on the day.

The major stock indices are trading within the low to high ranges from yesterday as traders look toward the holiday weekend. The markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Boxing Day/Christmas (one day later).

Gold is up $3.34 or 0.19% on the day.

Bitcoin is steady at $16818 (it as near $16840 at the start of the day).