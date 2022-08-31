The major US stock indices are tradiing higher at the start of the US session. Yesterday, was the same and the priced dumped and closed lower for the 3rd day in a row. Will traders dump again after overnight gains?

So far, the buyers are winning.

A snapshot 15 minutes into the open shows:

Looking at the debt market, yields are marginally higher:

  • 2 year 3.452%, +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 3.28%, +1.2 basis points
  • 10 year 3.121%, +1.5 basis point
  • 30 year 3.229%, +0.7 basis points

We wander around the other markets shows:

  • spot gold down $5.95 or 0.34% at $1717.36. It was trading down around $10 at the start of the US trading session
  • spot silver is down $0.20 or -1.18% $18.18
  • WTI crude oil is trading down about $1.10 after trading to a low of $88.29. Buyers are reentering the market over the last few hours.
  • Bitcoin is trading just above the $20,000 level at $20,390. The low price overnight reached $19,822. The high prices at $20,490