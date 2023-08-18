The major US indices are opening lower and working on their 4th consecutive day to the downside.. The S&P and NASDAQ are on pace for their 3rd consecutive week of the downside. The NASDAQ and S&P is on pace for their worst week since March 6. The NASDAQ index has had 3 consecutive days with steady declines of -1.14% to -1.17%.

A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

Dow industrial average down -98.27 points or -0.29% at 34376.57

S&P index down -20.287 points or -0.48% at 4349.50

NASDAQ index down -108.18 points or -0.81% at 13208.75

looking at the US debt market, yields are lower, but nearer the highs for the day:

2 year yield 4.938%, -2.3 basis points

5 year yield 4.396%, -4.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.274%, -3.4 basis points

30 year yield 4.401%, -1.1 basis points

looking at other markets:

Crude oil is down $0.85 or -1.06% and $79.54. The low price comes in at $79.02. There is decent support at the $79 level.