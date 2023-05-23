The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading mixed in early US trading as the market awaits the next debt ceiling headlines. The Dow Industrial Average is trading above and below unchanged. The S&P and NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term indices remain in negative territory. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average -9.23 points are -0.03% at 33277.36

S&P index minus 11.91 points or -0.28% at 4180.71

NASDAQ index -28.58 points or -0.22% at 12692.20

The S&P index remains below the key 4200 level. The 100-week moving average comes at that natural resistance level. The price moved above that moving average last week and again during trading yesterday, but momentum cannot be sustained. It would take a week close above that level to increase the bullish bias from a technical perspective.

S&P index stays below its 100 week moving average

Chevron (+3.12%), Home Depot (+1.97%), and Walgreens (+1.72%) are leading the Dow gainers. Visa (-2.43%), Intel (-1.34%), and Merck (-1.06%) are leading the decliners.

Looking at some of the major big cap stocks today shows:

Nvidia is down -0.63%

Alphabet is down -1.13%

Microsoft is down -0.64%

Apple is down -0.77%

Meta is up 0.29%

Amazon is up 0.29%

The regional bank ETF KRE is trading up 2.69%. It gained 3.19% yesterday.