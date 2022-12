The US stocks are moving lower as the ECB is more hawkish adding to concerns about inflation and slower growth. The futures are implying the following vs the levels at around 7;45 ET.

Dow -373 vs -256 points

S&P is dow -54 points vs -38

Nasdaq -178 points vs -135

US industrial production will be release with the expectations of +0.1% versus -0.1% last month. The capacity utilization is expected to come in at 79.8% versus 79.9% last month