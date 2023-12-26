The major US stock indices got off to a good start to the holiday-shortened trading week with solid gains. The small-cap Russell 2000 continued its outperformance with a gain of 1.24% to lead the way higher. The Nasdaq index led the Big 3 indices.

The final numbers are showing:

The Dow industrial average rose 159.35 points or 0.43% at 37545.34

S&P rose 20.10 points or 0.42% at 4774.74

Nasdaq rose 81.59 points or 0.54% at 15074.56

Russell 2000 rose 25.23 points or 1.24% at 2059.19

The S&P index today traded to an intraday high at 4784.72. That got that index within 12 point of the all-time high close from early 2022 at 4796.57.

Intel led the Dow 30 with a gain of 5.21%. Caterpillar rose 1.81% and 3M advanced 1.66%.

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF had a solid day with a gain of 1.47%.

Apple fell -0.53% as it's newest iWatch is officially off store (and online) shelves pending litigation for patent infringement.

The major indices are all working on their 9th consecutive week higher.