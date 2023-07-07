The major US stock indices are down/mixed. The NASDAQ index is trading above and below unchanged. The Dow industrial average is down about -0.20%.
A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average -76.27 points or -0.22% at 33846
- S&P index -5.46 points or -0.12% at 4406.14
- NASDAQ and the up 0.92 points or 0.01% at 13679.96
For the week, the major indices are on pace for a lower week:
- Dow Industrial Average is down -1.67%
- S&P index is down -1.06%
- NASDAQ index is down -0.89%
Looking at other markets, a snapshot shows:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.27 or -0.38% at $71.49
- Gold is trading up $12.83 or 0.67% at $1923.56
- Silver is up $0.15 or 0.66% at $22.88
- Bitcoin is trading at $30,265 which is steady
In the US a debt market, yields have moved lower in the short and, they remain elevated in the longer end
- 2-year yield 4.939%, -6.4 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.349% -1.9 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.055% +1.5 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.040% +3.8 basis points
The USD is now the weakest of the major currencies. The JPY is still the strongest.
For a review of the key technical levels POST the US jobs report click on the video below: