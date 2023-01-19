The major US indices are opening lower, but off the premarket low levels as better than expected US data quelled some of the recessionary fear- at least for the time being.

A snapshot of the market three minutes into the open is currently showing

  • Dow Industrial Average -166.90 points or -0.50% at 33130.07
  • S&P index -16.23 points or -0.41% at 3912.62
  • NASDAQ index -39.04 points or -0.36% at 10917.98
  • Russell 2000-12.01 points or -0.65% at 1842.34

IN the US debt market yield modestly higher:

  • two year 4.109% +3.4 basis points
  • five year 3.470% +3.8 basis points
  • 10 year 3.393% +1.8 basis points
  • 30 year 3.556% +1.4 basis points

Earlier today, the US 10 year yield bounced off its 200 day moving average near 3.331%. The 50% retracement of the move up from the August low comes in at 3.426% and is the next upside target to get to and through the bottom is in place for yields. After that look for the 3.50% level, the 3.640% (broken 38.2% retracement), and the 100 day moving average of 3.719% to be upside target on further momentum in that direction. Needless to say on the downside, getting below the 200 day moving average is key.

10 year yield
US 10 year yield bounced off its 200 day moving average