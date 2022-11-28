The stock indices are opening lower the S&P and NASDAQ leading the way. Those order indices are down for the second consecutive day. The Dow is also lower. A negative close today would snapped a three day win streak for the Dow 30.

The snapshot near the start of day shows:

In the US debt market,

  • two year yield 4.465%, down -1.4 basis points
  • five year yield 3.878%, -1.3 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.686%, -1.7 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.713%, lines 3.9 basis points