The major US indices are opening the day and trading week lower. The major indices are up for consecutive weeks. Friday saw sharp gains in all the major indices with the Dow up 1.27%, the S&P was up 1.73% and the Nasdaq up 2.09%.

A snapshot of the market today shows:

  • Dow industrial average down -164 pointe or -0.48% at 33604
  • S&P -17.6 points or -0.42% at 4261
  • Nasdaq is now trading unchanged erasing modest losses in the first few minutes of trading
  • Russell 2000 -14.68 points or -0.72%

In other markets:

US yields are lower after the weaker than expected Empire manufacturing data as well as concerns about global growth from China is weaker data released over the weekend:

  • 2 year yield 3.18%, -7.3 basis points
  • 5 year yield 2.83%, -7.7 basis points
  • 10 year yield 2.761% -7.6 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.058%, -5.7 basis points

The USD is coming off its high levels after the weaker Empire manufacturing data:

  • EURUSD is moving back toward its broken at 200 hour moving average at 1.0232. The corrective high off of the low just reached 1.0208. I would expect sellers to lean against the 200 hour moving average on the 1st test with a stop on a move back above.
  • GBPUSD fell below a floor near 1 point to 064 in the London morning session, but has rebounded back higher and trades above a swing area between 1.2096 and 1.20989. The corrective high off the low reached 1.21137. The current price trades at 1 point to 093.