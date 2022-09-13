The US stocks are opening sharply lower after tumbling after the higher than expected CPI data this morning. The declines are led by the NASDAQ index. Which is now down around -3.0% on the day trading Day Trading Day trading is the buying and selling of a financial instrument, (such as currencies, commodities, shares), within a single trading day.This is done with the intention of making a short-term profit from the fluctuation of that particular instrument. Day trading is most popular in the foreign exchange market (forex), and to a lesser extent with stocks and shares. The reason why forex trading lends itself so well to day trading is due to its 24 hours a day, 5 days a week trading time.Additionally, forex’s high liquidity and for retail traders, the low financial deposits required by brokers is a draw.Consequently, in recent years there has been a growing online community in applying day trading methods, using technical analysis with regards to intraday swing trading. Trendlines, candlestick patterns and technical indicators are especially popular. Is Day Trading Right for You?Market conditions determine when and how a trader should utilize which strategy or strategies. Entry and exit points are critical in this form of trading, due to the relative high cost when paying broker spreads and commissions. A day trader needs to be able to earn enough from one’s trade after the aforementioned costs, which can be especially difficult for very short-term day traders, known as scalpers.These traders generally only stay in the market for a few seconds to a few minutes. The key advantage to day trading compared to longer term trading boils down to the simple fact.When day trading, traders are generally aware of the major news announcements, and can react to anything strange happening in the market.By extension, a longer-term investor could for example, wake up the next day to find an important politician has said or done something unexpected. Day trading is the buying and selling of a financial instrument, (such as currencies, commodities, shares), within a single trading day.This is done with the intention of making a short-term profit from the fluctuation of that particular instrument. Day trading is most popular in the foreign exchange market (forex), and to a lesser extent with stocks and shares. The reason why forex trading lends itself so well to day trading is due to its 24 hours a day, 5 days a week trading time.Additionally, forex’s high liquidity and for retail traders, the low financial deposits required by brokers is a draw.Consequently, in recent years there has been a growing online community in applying day trading methods, using technical analysis with regards to intraday swing trading. Trendlines, candlestick patterns and technical indicators are especially popular. Is Day Trading Right for You?Market conditions determine when and how a trader should utilize which strategy or strategies. Entry and exit points are critical in this form of trading, due to the relative high cost when paying broker spreads and commissions. A day trader needs to be able to earn enough from one’s trade after the aforementioned costs, which can be especially difficult for very short-term day traders, known as scalpers.These traders generally only stay in the market for a few seconds to a few minutes. The key advantage to day trading compared to longer term trading boils down to the simple fact.When day trading, traders are generally aware of the major news announcements, and can react to anything strange happening in the market.By extension, a longer-term investor could for example, wake up the next day to find an important politician has said or done something unexpected. Read this Term at session lows.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -620.73 points or -1.92% at 31760.62

S&P index -94.49 points or -2.30% at 4015.93

NASDAQ index -3 and 70 points or -3.02% 11896.46

Russell 2000-45 points or -2.37% at 1860.97

Looking at the hourly chart of the NASDAQ index, the price is approaching the 50% midpoint of the move up from the September low which comes in at 11868.51 (the price is now down -3.19% as the selling continues at the open). The price also fell back below its 100 hour moving average at 12024.02. That level will now be a resistance level once again.

NASDAQ index falls to the 50% midpoint

The US CPI data today saw increases in shelter, food, medical care as the largest contributors to the upside. Those gains were offset by a 10.6% decline in gasoline index.

Food also continue to rise by 0.8% over the month.

Energy fell -5.0%, but electricity natural gas increased.

Ex food and energy the CPI rose 0.6%.

The indices for shelter, medical care, household furnishings and operations, new vehicles, motor vehicle insurance, and education were among those increased over the month.

Declines came in airline fares, communication, used cars and trucks.