The major US stock indices are moving higher in early trading. The gains are being led by the Nasdaq index. The Nasdaq is up about 2%. The Dow is lagging but still up by 1% as traders try a Tuesday correction.

The snapshot of the major indices shows:

Dow up 373 points ro 1.3% at 29642

S&P up 59.17 points or 1.63% at 3714.48

Nasdaq up 223 or 2.06% at 11026.93

Russell 2000 up 31.25 points or 1.9% at 1687.33