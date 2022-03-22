US stocks are open and the major indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. are opening with gains. The moves come despite rises in yields once again. The 2 year yield is up 92 basis points this month. The 10 year is up 68 basis points. There was a time when the Nasdaq The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. would have gotten wrecked. Not today and it performed well yesterday despite the move big moves in the market yesterday.

The snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow industrial average is up 175 points or 0.51% at 34733

S&P index is up 23.11 points or 0.52% at 4484.34

NASDAQ index is up 72 points or 0.51% at 13908

Russell 2000 is up 11.94 points or 0.58% at 2078

A look around the markets is showing:

Spot gold is down $12.20 or -0.63% at $1923.50 as it reacts to higher yields

Crude oil is trading at $109.61. That's down $-0.35.

The price of bitcoin is higher today by nearly $2000 and $43,042. The price of bitcoin moved above its 100 day moving average and looks set to close above that level for the first time since December 2. That moving average comes in at $42,246

In the US debt market, the yields are up four – five basis points across the board. The 2– 10 year spread is trading around 18.5 basis points.

US yields are higher

A snapshot of the forex market has the NZD as the strongest of the major currencies. The JPY is the weakest as the USDJPY soars above the 120.00 for the first time in 6 years. The USD is weaker as it follows the risk-on flows now.

The strongest to weakest currencies