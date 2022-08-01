The major US stock indices are closing down on the day with each of the indices snapping a 3 day win streak. Consumer staples led the gains in the S&P. Energy was the biggest loser.

At the day's extremes

Dow was up up 126.9 points and down -204.34 points

S&P was up 14.11 points and down -35.66 points

NASDAQ index was up 109.03 points and down -118.71 points

Looking at the final numbers of the major indices shows:

Dow industrial average fell -46.73 points or -0.14% at 32798.39

S&P index fell -11.64 points or -0.28% at 4118.64

NASDAQ index was down -21.7 points at -0.18% at 12368.99

Russell 2000 fell 1.9178 points or -0.10% at 1883.31

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:

Boeing +6.14%

Procter & Gamble +2.91%

Intel +1.79%

Home Depot +1.65%

IBM +0.96%

The biggest losers in the Dow 30:

Chevron -1.95%

Caterpillar -1.64% (the report earnings tomorrow)

Travelers -1.58%

Dow -1.43%

United health -1.35%

Looking at the 11 sectors of the S&P, 7 sectors decline while for advanced:

energy -2.18%

financials -0.9%

real estate -0.89%

materials -0.81%

The biggest gaining sector:

consumer staples +1.21%

consumer discretionary +0151%

industrials +0.12%

utilities +0.1%