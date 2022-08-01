The major US stock indices are closing down on the day with each of the indices snapping a 3 day win streak. Consumer staples led the gains in the S&P. Energy was the biggest loser.

At the day's extremes

  • Dow was up up 126.9 points and down -204.34 points
  • S&P was up 14.11 points and down -35.66 points
  • NASDAQ index was up 109.03 points and down -118.71 points

Looking at the final numbers of the major indices shows:

  • Dow industrial average fell -46.73 points or -0.14% at 32798.39
  • S&P index fell -11.64 points or -0.28% at 4118.64
  • NASDAQ index was down -21.7 points at -0.18% at 12368.99
  • Russell 2000 fell 1.9178 points or -0.10% at 1883.31

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:

  • Boeing +6.14%
  • Procter & Gamble +2.91%
  • Intel +1.79%
  • Home Depot +1.65%
  • IBM +0.96%

The biggest losers in the Dow 30:

  • Chevron -1.95%
  • Caterpillar -1.64% (the report earnings tomorrow)
  • Travelers -1.58%
  • Dow -1.43%
  • United health -1.35%

Looking at the 11 sectors of the S&P, 7 sectors decline while for advanced:

  • energy -2.18%
  • financials -0.9%
  • real estate -0.89%
  • materials -0.81%

The biggest gaining sector:

  • consumer staples +1.21%
  • consumer discretionary +0151%
  • industrials +0.12%
  • utilities +0.1%