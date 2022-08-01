The major US stock indices are closing down on the day with each of the indices snapping a 3 day win streak. Consumer staples led the gains in the S&P. Energy was the biggest loser.
At the day's extremes
- Dow was up up 126.9 points and down -204.34 points
- S&P was up 14.11 points and down -35.66 points
- NASDAQ index was up 109.03 points and down -118.71 points
Looking at the final numbers of the major indices shows:
- Dow industrial average fell -46.73 points or -0.14% at 32798.39
- S&P index fell -11.64 points or -0.28% at 4118.64
- NASDAQ index was down -21.7 points at -0.18% at 12368.99
- Russell 2000 fell 1.9178 points or -0.10% at 1883.31
Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:
- Boeing +6.14%
- Procter & Gamble +2.91%
- Intel +1.79%
- Home Depot +1.65%
- IBM +0.96%
The biggest losers in the Dow 30:
- Chevron -1.95%
- Caterpillar -1.64% (the report earnings tomorrow)
- Travelers -1.58%
- Dow -1.43%
- United health -1.35%
Looking at the 11 sectors of the S&P, 7 sectors decline while for advanced:
- energy -2.18%
- financials -0.9%
- real estate -0.89%
- materials -0.81%
The biggest gaining sector:
- consumer staples +1.21%
- consumer discretionary +0151%
- industrials +0.12%
- utilities +0.1%