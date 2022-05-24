The vulnerable NASDAQ index is trading down -2.0% as investors pair back there hopes for a rebound in the tech friendly shares after Snap said their revenues and growth prospects were deteriorating more rapidly than expectations. Snap shares are down 37% in premarket trading. Ouch. Meta shares are down -7.35%. Twitter shares are down -2.54%. Alphabet shares are down -6.0%

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

Dow Jones down -203 points or -0.64% at 31676

S&P index down -46.7 points or -1.21% at 3925.84

NASDAQ index down -231 points or -2.01% at 11306

Russell 2000 down -23 points or -1.29% at 1769.67