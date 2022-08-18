The major US indices are opening to the downside. The Nasdaq is down for the 3rd consecutive day. The S&P and Dow are down for the 2nd consecutive day.

The Dow is moving down toward the 200 day MA at 33870.19. The S&P tested the 200 day MA on Tuesday and backed off from that key technical target.

A snapshot of the market 8 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average -59.66 points or -0.17% at 33919.50

S&P -5.43 points or -0.13% at 4268.80

NASDAQ index -26.3 points or -0.20% at 12914