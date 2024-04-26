Microsoft and Alphabet are leading stocks higher in early US trading. The NASDAQ index is the biggest gainer. The Dow Industrial Average is trading near unchanged.

A snapshot of the markets shows:

Dow Industrial Average average up 35 points or 0.10% at 38124.65

S&P index of 31.66 points or 0.64% at 5080.

NASDAQ index up 205 points or 1.31% at 15816.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 4.08 points or 0.21% at 1965.28.

Big gainers include: