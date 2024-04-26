Microsoft and Alphabet are leading stocks higher in early US trading. The NASDAQ index is the biggest gainer. The Dow Industrial Average is trading near unchanged.
A snapshot of the markets shows:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 35 points or 0.10% at 38124.65
- S&P index of 31.66 points or 0.64% at 5080.
- NASDAQ index up 205 points or 1.31% at 15816.
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 4.08 points or 0.21% at 1965.28.
Big gainers include:
- Google up 10.02%
- Microsoft up 2.76%
- Amazon up 1.79%
- Super Micro Computers up 2.34%